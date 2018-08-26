Ledyard National Bank Sells 884 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after buying an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,825,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 169.6% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Shares of HD stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $148.40 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

