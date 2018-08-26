LeaCoin (LEA) Reaches Market Cap of $51,065.00

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, LeaCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LeaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $51,065.00 and approximately $8,425.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000688 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LEA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 384,094,017 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

