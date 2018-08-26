LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

LCNB has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

LCNB stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.38. LCNB has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. LCNB had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.04%. analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

LCNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

