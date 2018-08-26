Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,509,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,104,000 after buying an additional 3,954,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,234,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,599,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,285,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 264,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,550,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 2,512,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

