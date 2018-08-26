Lancashire (LRE) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Lancashire to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 635 ($8.12) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 689 ($8.81) to GBX 698 ($8.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 659 ($8.42) to GBX 667 ($8.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 690.55 ($8.83).

LRE opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 542.50 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.50 ($9.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

