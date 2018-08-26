La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $405.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the lowest is $399.60 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $393.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LZB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,507,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

