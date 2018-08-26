L Brands (LB) PT Lowered to $26.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.59.

L Brands stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

