L Brands (LB) Earns Sell Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.