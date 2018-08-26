Kurt D. Barton Sells 6,156 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSCO opened at $88.58 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $570,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

