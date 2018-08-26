Kurt D. Barton Sells 6,156 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TSCO opened at $88.58 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $570,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
