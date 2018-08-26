Komatsu (KMTUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

KMTUY opened at $26.96 on Friday. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction, mining, and utility equipment, including hydraulic excavators, mini excavators, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, skid-steer loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, vibratory rollers, off-highway dump trucks, articulated dump trucks, and crawler carriers.

