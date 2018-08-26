Kohl’s (KSS) PT Raised to $81.00 at MKM Partners

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by MKM Partners to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kohl’s has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $82.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 987.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 280.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,497.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $182,000.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

