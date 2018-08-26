Kohl’s (KSS) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.47.

NYSE KSS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

