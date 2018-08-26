KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Buys $265,540.43 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 16,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $265,540.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 30,076 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $425,274.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 8,576 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

