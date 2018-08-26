Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $361.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.20 million. Kforce reported sales of $341.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 153,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,599. Kforce has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $64,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 84.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 207.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

