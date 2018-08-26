KEYW (KEYW) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News coverage about KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KEYW earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6065422745332 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Drexel Hamilton cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ KEYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 211,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,437. KEYW has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that KEYW will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

