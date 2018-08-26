Keystone Financial Group Has $1.84 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $368,396,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6,805.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 292.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,943,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $81,972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,281,927 shares of company stock worth $2,389,438,126. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

FB opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

