KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,048,000 after buying an additional 579,379 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 321,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 314.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 241,781 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

