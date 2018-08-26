Keybank National Association OH Takes $2.04 Million Position in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $358,000.

CVIA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVIA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Covia Company Profile

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

