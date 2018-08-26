Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,675 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 71.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,605,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,854 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $24,604,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $14,951,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $17,715,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,369.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 456,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,856,433.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $44.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.04.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

