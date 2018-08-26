Kevin Mcalea Sells 20,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DDD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

