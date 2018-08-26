Kevin Mcalea Sells 20,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:DDD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $21.73.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.
