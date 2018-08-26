Keane Group (FRAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Keane Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.03.

FRAC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.29.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Keane Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,683,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 1,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 884,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

