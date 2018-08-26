KBC Group NV Invests $187,000 in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Stock

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $12,842,000. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $5,352,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.08 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

