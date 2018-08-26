KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 2,701 Kadant Inc. (KAI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 90.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.