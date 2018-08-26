KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Insider Purchases £9,778.62 in Stock

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Charles Watson bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,778.62 ($12,499.83).
LON:KAZ opened at GBX 458 ($5.85) on Friday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.45).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.
About KAZ Minerals
KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.
