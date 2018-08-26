KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Insider Purchases £9,778.62 in Stock

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Charles Watson bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,778.62 ($12,499.83).

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 458 ($5.85) on Friday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAZ shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 630 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.76) to GBX 1,035 ($13.23) in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 940 ($12.02) to GBX 660 ($8.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.31).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

