Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Kansas City Southern worth $88,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $118.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

