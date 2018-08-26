K&S (SDF) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cfra set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.11 ($25.12).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €19.05 ($21.64) on Wednesday. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

