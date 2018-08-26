JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $175.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

ADSK stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

