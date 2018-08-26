Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.40.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $154.11. 327,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

