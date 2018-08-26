Jones Energy (JONE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 7th

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 7th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 6th.

Jones Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.55. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.06.

In related news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of Jones Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $81,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of Jones Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $108,494.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,331 shares of company stock valued at $201,526. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Energy by 249,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jones Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Jones Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 151,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

