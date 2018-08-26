Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 2,500 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $59.95 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

