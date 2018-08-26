Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on September 11th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE JNJ opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

