Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Holdings Reduced by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

