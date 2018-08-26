John Floren Sells 10,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director John Floren sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total value of C$970,000.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$96.60 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$56.93 and a 12-month high of C$97.85.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C$0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Methanex from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.24.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

