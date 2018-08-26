Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 80,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ICE opened at $73.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 71,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

