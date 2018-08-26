Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Casey’s General Stores Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $10,505,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 78.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

