Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ardelyx (ARDX)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Ringold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 15,335,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 972,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 658,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 365,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.