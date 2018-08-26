JBF Capital Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in First Choice Bancorp (FCBP)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. First Choice Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,816,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $140,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $32,555.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $199,929 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Choice Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

