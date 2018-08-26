JBF Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 273,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $191,627.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,494 shares of company stock worth $6,185,904 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $34.04 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). sell-side analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

