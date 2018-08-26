James T. Stephenson Sells 4,400 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (JTA) Stock

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) insider James T. Stephenson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 129.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 441.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 54.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.