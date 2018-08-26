J Alexanders (JAX) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about J Alexanders (NASDAQ:JAX) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J Alexanders earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3842929768819 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:JAX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,673. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

