iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 155.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $120.07 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

