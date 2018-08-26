iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

BATS MEAR opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

