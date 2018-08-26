iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $461,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.