iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,663,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,719,000 after acquiring an additional 141,187 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,397,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,348,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 354,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 264,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $49.60 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1304 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.