iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,261,000 after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,675,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,350,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

