iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

