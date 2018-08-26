Ion Geophysical (IO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7279773067692 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.85. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,635.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $194,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

