Investors Sell Shares of Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)

Investors sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $129.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $182.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boeing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $1.90 for the day and closed at $349.38

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.