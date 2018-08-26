Investors Buy Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $14.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Fifth Third Bancorp had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Fifth Third Bancorp traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $29.45

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,661,000 after buying an additional 2,718,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,114,000 after buying an additional 117,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,301,000 after buying an additional 1,062,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after buying an additional 2,658,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,747,000 after buying an additional 2,146,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

