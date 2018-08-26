Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,442,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,442,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,395,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

